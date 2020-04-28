|
Gordon Cohen, 98 years young, left us on April 26 after a battle with cancer, loving husband of Barbara, nee Tuch and the late Dorothy, nee Glasser for 51 years; beloved father of Gary (Bev) and Nancy (Don); dear step-father to Kerri (Alan) and Andy (Gina); cherished grandfather of Jennifer, Laura, Katie, Jeffrey and Michael; revered step-grandfather to Erin (Dave), Mallory (Robert) and C.J.; adored great-grandfather to Hayden, Brianna, Rylan, Slayton, Arianna, Miles, Emerson, Damion JR., Grayson and Jacob. Gordon was a men's clothing designer starting Tip Top Tailor's in Toronto and then Michaels Stern in Rochester, NY. He moved his family to Highland Park, IL, and went to work for Hart, Schaffner, and Marx, where he traveled the world and rose to be the Senior V.P. of Quality and Design. He earned numerous awards including the IACD Lifetime Achievement Award, an appreciation award from the Menswear Division of the UJA Federation for his devotion to Jewish Causes, as well as many others. He was a true patriarch of our family. He was also a renaissance man who loved history and the arts. Other than family, he loved being a life long learner on any subject imaginable. Due to the pandemic and out of concern for our family and friends, services and shiva will not be held at this time. A memorial service will be held in the future. in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to North Shore Senior Center (nssc.org) For live stream zoom link of service or to leave tributes and condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 28, 2020