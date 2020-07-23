Gordon H. Millner, 86, loving husband of 45 years to Karen with whom he shared his love of travelling the world; beloved father to Jason (Susan) Millner and Justin Millner (Jessica DiMeo); devoted Zadie to Amelia, AJ, Sadie, and Elliott Millner; brother of Beatrice (George) Strick; brother-in-law to Mark (Gail) and Joyce Polivka; uncle and great uncle to many. Gordon's life-long dedication to the law was respected by many. He shared his love and passion for the Chicago Bears, White Sox, and Illini basketball with his children and grandchildren. He will be greatly missed. Contributions in Gordon's memory can be made to Lurie Children's Hospital or the charity of your choice
. Services are private but can be livestreamed. To leave condolences or for information including a link to view the service: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
.