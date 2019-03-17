Home

Gordon Hippner Obituary
Gordon Edward Hippner, 76, died Friday, March 15, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. A 36-year resident of Clearwater, FL, Gordon was born in Chicago, IL, in 1942.He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Ethel, brother, Mark, and sister, Marian Leatzow. He is survived by his sisters, Karen Kutaj and Susan Hippner, wife, Lynn, sons, Carl (Tinina) and Christian, daughter, Julia (Michael) Brown, and 5 grandchildren.Gordon worked in the securities industry for over 30 years as a regulator, compliance director, and consultant to developing securities market around the world.Graveside services will be held Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 12:30 P.M. in Westover Memorial Park, 2601 Wheeler Rd., Augusta, GA 30904.Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 17, 2019
