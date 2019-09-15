|
|
Gordon L. Biggar, age 89, of Manitowish Waters, Wisconsin passed away on September 6, 2019 surrounded by family at his son's home in Carpentersville, IL. He was born in Barrie, Ontario, Canada the loving son of Edward and Mable Biggar. He moved to the U.S. with his new bride Betty in 1960 and eventually settled in Bensenville, Il where he raised a family and lived for 40 years. Gordon was a tool and die maker by trade and became a partner in a successful caster company. He retired in 2001 and moved up to the family lake home in Manitowish Waters that he loved so much. He spent his retirement fishing, traveling, spending time with family and volunteering with the Lions club.
He is survived by his children Scott Biggar and Maureen Rife; his proud grandchildren, Matthew Biggar, Stephen (Jacinda) Biggar, Ian Biggar, Abigail Biggar, Gabrielle Rife, Mitchel Rife and Scarlett Gaudina; his great-grandson Calvin Biggar and his brother Eddie Biggar.
Gordon was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 31 years Betty (Schill) Biggar and his brothers Roy Biggar and Lorne Biggar.
Visitation Monday, September 30, 2019 from 10:00 am until time of Funeral Mass 11:00 am at St Anne Church, 10314 Main St, Boulder Junction, WI
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Lions Club for the benefit of the Wisconsin Lions Camp in Rosholt.
Willow Funeral Home in Algonquin is assisting the family. Info: (847) 458-1700
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 15, 2019