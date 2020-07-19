Gordon M. Dibbern, 84, of Winamac, Indiana passed away at 2:15 a.m., Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Hickory Creek of Winamac. Born on March 2, 1936 in Chicago, Illinois, he was the son of the late Arthur and Isabel (Mortimer) Dibbern. Gordon was a U.S. Army veteran. On November 24, 1956 he married Dorothy Foerg. She survives. Gordon was a purchasing agent for Wagner Zip-Change Company in Melrose Park, Illinois for 25 years. He was a member of the Winamac Lions Club and the Moose Lodge in River Grove, Illinois. Survivors include his wife, Dorothy Dibbern of Winamac, son, Gary Dibbern (Susanne) of Wheaton, Illinois, daughter, Victoria McIntyre of Lombard, Illinois, brother, Donald Dibbern of Willowbrook, Illinois and grandchildren, Amy Primeau (Carey) of Crystal Lake, Illinois, Jessica Foust (Bradley) of Wheaton, Illinois, Patrick McIntyre of Columbus, Ohio Christopher McIntyre of Lombard, Illinois, and Jason Dibbern (Matthew Ritter) of Wheaton, Illinois. He is also survived by 4 great grandchildren, Cayden, Josephine, Logan and Miles. A private graveside service will be held at a later date at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Hillside, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Winamac Lions Club. Gordon's online guestbook is available and condolences can be shared at www.ransfuneralhomes.com
