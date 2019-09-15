Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
For more information about Gordon Wead
Gordon Wead
Gordon R. Wead Obituary
Gordon R. Wead, age 93, of Wilmette, IL, passed away on September 3, 2019. Cherished husband of Marilee Mercer for 34 years and fond brother-in-law of Michael Mercer of Plymouth, IN, he was a U.S. Navy Veteran of W.W.II, enlisting in 1943 and serving in the Asiatic Pacific. Gordon was a lifetime sports fan – playing tennis and working in the business in his later years. A private burial service was held in Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie, IL, on Friday, September 6. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 15, 2019
