Gordon R. Wead, age 93, of Wilmette, IL, passed away on September 3, 2019. Cherished husband of Marilee Mercer for 34 years and fond brother-in-law of Michael Mercer of Plymouth, IN, he was a U.S. Navy Veteran of W.W.II, enlisting in 1943 and serving in the Asiatic Pacific. Gordon was a lifetime sports fan – playing tennis and working in the business in his later years. A private burial service was held in Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie, IL, on Friday, September 6. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 15, 2019