Gordon Wayne Arnold, 86, of Palatine. Beloved husband of Bridget, nee LeBlanc. Loving father of Ann (Ken) Kenik, Jim, Kathleen, Mary and John Arnold. Adored grandfather of Lara, Ellen, Elizabeth, Ben (Abi), Conner, Megan and Molly. Dear great-grandfather of Deklan. Devoted brother of Thomas (the late Marilyn). Uncle and friend to many. A Memorial Visitation in Gordon's honor will be held on Saturday, May 18th, 2 PM to 5 PM, at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E Northwest Highway, Palatine. Interment private. Info 847-359-8020
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 15, 2019