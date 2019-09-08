|
Gordon Woods Fairman, 72, of Park Ridge, Il passed away of natural causes August 31. He lived on the North Shore of Chicago most of his life as a 1966 graduate of New Trier High School and again after receiving a degree in political science from Trinity University. He had a lifelong interest in cars and sports. He earned all conference honors in football, playing on a team that compiled a 20-3 record over its tenure. During his career he was employed as a manufacturer's representative by Nike Golf, Dick's Sporting Goods and REI. He is preceded in death by his parents, Gordon and Marjorie Fairman and his wife, Valerie Viezbecke Fairman and is survived by his sister, Linda Harp (Dr. Greg Harp) of Bend, Oregon, and brother, David Fairman (Tracy Scott Fairman) of Highland Park, four nephews, a niece and a grandniece.
The family will greet friends from 4 -7, Wednesday, September 11, at Wm. H. Scott Funeral Home in Wilmette.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 8, 2019