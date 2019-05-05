|
Grace A. Ellingson nee Sheridan 92, passed away surrounded by her family, Friday, May 3, 2019. Grace was born March 31, 1927 in Chicago to parents Irene (nee Boyd) and Bernard Sheridan. Grace was married to Lester I. Ellingson in 1975. Grace is survived by her daughters, JoAnn (Thomas) Bour, Susan Barriball, Grayce (Larry) Schisel, Janet (Kenneth) Honkisz; son in laws, Frank Hlaner and Charles Barriball; Grace loved visits with her 16 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren. Grace will be missed by her sister, Regina (Bud) Schwinn; nieces, Kimberly (Linas) Bartuska, Cynthia Richert and Lynda (Michael) Brennan. Grace loved her 5 son in laws as if they were her own children. Preceded in death by her husband, Lester "Lefty"; daughter, Ellyn Hlaner after a 3 year battle with Glioblastoma multiforme; her parents; sisters, Rita Sheridan, Ellen Bakovich, Bernadette Sheridan. Visitation, Tuesday, May 7th from 4-8PM at Sheets Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 604 E. Commercial Ave, Lowell, IN. Funeral Mass, Wednesday, 11AM, at St. Edward Catholic Church, 216 S. Nichols St, Lowell. Burial will follow in Lake Village Cemetery with Fr. Rick Holy officiating. www.sheetsfuneral.com
