Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sheets Funeral Home
604 E Commercial Avenue
Lowell, IN 46356
219-696-0921
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sheets Funeral Home
604 E Commercial Avenue
Lowell, IN 46356
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Edward Catholic Church
216 S. Nichols St
Lowell, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Grace Ellingson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace A. Ellingson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Grace A. Ellingson Obituary
Grace A. Ellingson nee Sheridan 92, passed away surrounded by her family, Friday, May 3, 2019. Grace was born March 31, 1927 in Chicago to parents Irene (nee Boyd) and Bernard Sheridan. Grace was married to Lester I. Ellingson in 1975. Grace is survived by her daughters, JoAnn (Thomas) Bour, Susan Barriball, Grayce (Larry) Schisel, Janet (Kenneth) Honkisz; son in laws, Frank Hlaner and Charles Barriball; Grace loved visits with her 16 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren. Grace will be missed by her sister, Regina (Bud) Schwinn; nieces, Kimberly (Linas) Bartuska, Cynthia Richert and Lynda (Michael) Brennan. Grace loved her 5 son in laws as if they were her own children. Preceded in death by her husband, Lester "Lefty"; daughter, Ellyn Hlaner after a 3 year battle with Glioblastoma multiforme; her parents; sisters, Rita Sheridan, Ellen Bakovich, Bernadette Sheridan. Visitation, Tuesday, May 7th from 4-8PM at Sheets Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 604 E. Commercial Ave, Lowell, IN. Funeral Mass, Wednesday, 11AM, at St. Edward Catholic Church, 216 S. Nichols St, Lowell. Burial will follow in Lake Village Cemetery with Fr. Rick Holy officiating. www.sheetsfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now