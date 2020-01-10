|
|
Grace A. McKinnon-Weeks, 1966-2020. Grace McKinnon-Weeks, age 53, of Bainbridge Island, Washington, formerly of Bellwood, IL, Phoenix, AZ and Bellevue, WA. Beloved wife of Jonathan Weeks; loving mother of Sadie and Simon; and pets Ruby and Minnie; dear sister of Patty (Ken Duggins) McKinnon and Doug (Lynne) McKinnon; sister-in-law to Julie (Graeme) Mackie; Jenny Weeks; Eric (Jen) Weeks; Byron David (Ashley) Woolsey; daughter-in-law of Lillian Pennoyer Woolsey; and beloved aunt to many. A 1985 graduate of Proviso West High School (Class Secretary); a 1989 graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign with a Bachelor of Arts Degree; (member of the Alpha Delta Pi Sorority); former employee of ASAP Software, then Avent, Inc.; Avnet moved Grace from Chicago to Phoenix, AZ, then Seattle, WA; later a Sr. Account Executive with IBM. Grace was a licensed real estate broker through John L. Scott Real Estate in Seattle and Bainbridge Island, WA since 2004. Memorial Service to be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at noon at Island Center Hall, 8935 Fletcher Bay Rd NE, Bainbridge Island, WA, 98110. Memorial contributions may be made to PAWS of Bainbridge Island and North Kitsap, PO Box 10811, Bainbridge Island, WA, 98110 or at https://pawsbink.org/donate/
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 10, 2020