Grace Altmeyer
1919 - 2020
Grace Altmeyer, 101, passed away after a long-life on August 6, 2020. Born May 24, 1919, Grace was preceded in death by her husband, John and son, Charles. Survived by her loving daughter Gail and many dear nieces, nephews and friends. Grace was a spirited and amazing woman, loving the many animals she encountered across the globe. She was an aviator, scuba diver, and painter, enjoying skiing, swimming, gardening, cooking and ice skating. A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 10:30 am until time of funeral service 11:00 am at Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home, 1787 Deerfield Rd. Highland Park, IL 60035. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie, IL. In lieu of flowers contributions would be welcomed to either: Guiding Eyes for the Blind, 611 Granite Springs Rd, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598. Or the World Wildlife Fund, 1250 Twenty-Fourth Street, N.W.P.O. Box 97180, Washington, DC 20090-7180. For more information or directions, please contract Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home, 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspaldingfuneralhome.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
10:30 - 11:00 AM
Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home & Crematory
AUG
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home & Crematory
1787 Deerfield Road
Highland Park, IL 60035
(847) 831-4260
