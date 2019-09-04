Home

POWERED BY

Services
Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 South Meyers Road
Lombard, IL 60148
(630) 932-1500
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 South Meyers Road
Lombard, IL 60148
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:30 AM
Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 South Meyers Road
Lombard, IL 60148
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Grace Bolt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace Bolt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Grace Bolt Obituary
Grace Bolt, nee Van Tholen, age 94. Beloved wife of the late Peter J. Bolt; loving mother of Donald (Carol) Bolt, Grace (Steve) Meyer, Karen (Ronald) Heavner, and Dale Bolt; devoted grandmother of 10; great-grandmother of 13; fond sister of Margaret (George) Slater; aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Visitation Saturday, September 7th, 9:30 AM until time of service at 11:30 AM at Knollcrest Funeral Home 1500 S. Meyers. Rd, Lombard, IL 60148 (3 blks. S. of Roosevelt). In lieu of flowers, Memorials to in honor of her beloved great-granddaughter Lily Grace Lewis http://giftfunds.stjude.org/lilygracelewis, are appreciated. Funeral info: www.knollcrest.net or 630-932-1500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Grace's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now