Grace Bolt, nee Van Tholen, age 94. Beloved wife of the late Peter J. Bolt; loving mother of Donald (Carol) Bolt, Grace (Steve) Meyer, Karen (Ronald) Heavner, and Dale Bolt; devoted grandmother of 10; great-grandmother of 13; fond sister of Margaret (George) Slater; aunt of many nieces and nephews.
Visitation Saturday, September 7th, 9:30 AM until time of service at 11:30 AM at Knollcrest Funeral Home 1500 S. Meyers. Rd, Lombard, IL 60148 (3 blks. S. of Roosevelt). In lieu of flowers, Memorials to in honor of her beloved great-granddaughter Lily Grace Lewis http://giftfunds.stjude.org/lilygracelewis, are appreciated. Funeral info: www.knollcrest.net or 630-932-1500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 4, 2019