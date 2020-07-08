Grace Catherine (Klayda) Nendza, formerly of Northlake, Ill., passed away July 4, 2020, in DeKalb. She was born Sept. 30, 1922, in Chicago, to the now-late Julius and Gertrude (Wisniewski) Klayda. On Nov. 29, 1941, she married the love of her life Mitchell Nendza, who passed away Sept. 26, 1982. She is also preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Janice Pink; daughter-in-law, Margaret Nendza; her siblings, Norbert (Wanda) Klajda, Geraldine (Eugene) Maday and Rita (Frank) Manola. Grace is survived by her son, Russell Nendza; her son-in-law, Jeffrey Pink; her grandchildren, Michelle Wolf, Deb Nendza, Beth (Adam) Volpp, Jenni (Tom) Murphy, Jim (Danyel) Pink and John (Sara) Pink; and 11 great-grandchildren. Burial St. Joseph Cemetery, River Grove. Olson Funeral and Cremation Services-Quiram Chapel, Sycamore; www.olsonfh.com
