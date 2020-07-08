1/
Grace Catherine Nendza
1922 - 2020
Grace Catherine (Klayda) Nendza, formerly of Northlake, Ill., passed away July 4, 2020, in DeKalb. She was born Sept. 30, 1922, in Chicago, to the now-late Julius and Gertrude (Wisniewski) Klayda. On Nov. 29, 1941, she married the love of her life Mitchell Nendza, who passed away Sept. 26, 1982. She is also preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Janice Pink; daughter-in-law, Margaret Nendza; her siblings, Norbert (Wanda) Klajda, Geraldine (Eugene) Maday and Rita (Frank) Manola. Grace is survived by her son, Russell Nendza; her son-in-law, Jeffrey Pink; her grandchildren, Michelle Wolf, Deb Nendza, Beth (Adam) Volpp, Jenni (Tom) Murphy, Jim (Danyel) Pink and John (Sara) Pink; and 11 great-grandchildren. Burial St. Joseph Cemetery, River Grove. Olson Funeral and Cremation Services-Quiram Chapel, Sycamore; www.olsonfh.com or 815-895-6589.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Quiram Sycamore Chapel
1245 Somonauk St.
Sycamore, IL 60178
815-895-6589
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

