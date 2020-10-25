1/1
Grace Cecilia Scanlan
1936 - 2020
Grace Scanlan, native-Chicagoan (Bridgeport neighborhood), born on Feb. 25, 1936; an adored daughter of Andrew & Josephine O'Donnell. Graduated from St Barbara's and St Mary's schools, went on to become an RN, and whose dedication to giving to others had no boundaries. A devoted working mother of Patrick, Nancy, Karen; An inspiration to the many she touched for her kindness and humanity. God our Father, with arms reached out, surely embraced this woman of gentlest love. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 151st St, Orland Park; Nov 2nd, 2020.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 857-7878
