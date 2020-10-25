Grace Scanlan, native-Chicagoan (Bridgeport neighborhood), born on Feb. 25, 1936; an adored daughter of Andrew & Josephine O'Donnell. Graduated from St Barbara's and St Mary's schools, went on to become an RN, and whose dedication to giving to others had no boundaries. A devoted working mother of Patrick, Nancy, Karen; An inspiration to the many she touched for her kindness and humanity. God our Father, with arms reached out, surely embraced this woman of gentlest love. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 151st St, Orland Park; Nov 2nd, 2020.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store