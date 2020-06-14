Grace Chun

Reading has been an important part of her life thanks to pubic and school libraries. Books played an important part in broadening interests in all fields. It extended to Chicago



Public Schools with the foundation of The ROCHELLE Lee Fund, later known as Boundless Readers and now a part of Working in the Schools.



Activities as a volunteer and in a variety of Chicago Park District programs as well as President of the Lincoln Park Advisory Council and work on the Lincoln Park Long Range Plan also kept her involved.



She is survived by a Col. (R) husband of 58 years HOWARD, two sons Col. (R) Christopher (Ginger Main) and two grandchildren, Marceline and Zachary, youngest son Jonathan. Youngest brother Philip Hong (Maureen) as well as nieces and nephews.



With a variety of interests many projects started but have been left unfinished. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Boundless Readers, now a part of WITS, 641 W. Lake, Suite 200 (60661) or Heritage Museum of Asian Art, 218 W. 26 St. (60616).





