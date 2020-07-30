1/
Grace Dolores Lercara
Grace Dolores Lercara, 85, (née La Scola), passed away peacefully on July 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Vincent. Devoted mother of Catherine Lynn Lercara and the late Mary Ann Lercara (Pete Nibbe). Loving daughter of the late Samuel and Catherine (Nigliazzo). Dear sister of the late Margaret Zummo (the late Frank), Anthony La Scola (Dorothy), the late Martin La Scola (Dorothy), Betsy Rowekamp (David), sister-in-law to Frank Lercara. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Dolores will always be remembered for her fun loving spirit and generosity to many, especially family.

The family would like to thank Perla Stewart, her devoted caregiver of many years, and all the caregivers who lovingly cared for Dolores in her home as her Alzheimer's disease progressed.

A special thank you to Heritage HealthCare for their excellent and caring hospice services. Funeral services will be held on August 3, 2020. Due to Covid all services will be held privately. Arrangements handled by Salerno's Galewood Chapel's 1857 N. Harlem Ave. Chicago, IL 60707. For info: (773) 889-1700.


Published in PL-West on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Salerno's Galewood Chapels
1857 North Harlem Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
(773) 889-1700
