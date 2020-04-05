Home

Ringa Funeral Home
122 S. Milwaukee Ave. (Rte. 83)
Lake Villa, IL 60046
847-356-2146
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Ringa Funeral Home
122 S. Milwaukee Ave. (Rte. 83)
Lake Villa, IL 60046
Grace Duhasek


1919 - 2020
Grace Duhasek Obituary
Grace Duhasek (nee Murman), age 100, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020. She was born in Chicago on September 29, 1919 and raised in Berwyn. Grace attended J Sterling Morton High School. After marrying Jack, they raised their family in Berwyn and Westchester. In 2009, Grace moved to Lexington Square of Elmhurst where she enjoyed 10 active years.

She was the beloved wife of the late Jack Duhasek for 58 years. Loving mother of Jack Duhasek Jr and Jill (Jack) Cahill. Dearest grandmother of Jacquelyn (Scott) Rader, Elizabeth Cahill, Christopher Cahill, Johnathan Duhasek and Barry Duhasek. Great grandmother to Morgan Grace and Sydney Kate.

A graveside service will be live streamed at facebook.com/RingaFH at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. A memorial gathering is being planned for the future. Ringa Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 5, 2020
