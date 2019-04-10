|
Grace E. Baske, nee Bieschke, age 94 of Chicago passed away April 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Harold W. Baske and the late Fred C. Sommers; mother of Fred A. Sommers; grandmother of Jeromiey Sommers; sister of the late Raymond (the late Bernice) Bieschke; aunt of Robert (the late Dale) Bieschke and the late Richard (Gail) Bieschke; great-aunt of many. Friends, please meet Friday, April 12, 2019, at the office of Irving Park Cemetery, 7777 W. Irving Park Rd., Chicago for a 11:30 am graveside service. In lieu of flowers memorials to P.A.W.S. appreciated. For info: (773) 545-5420 or www.matzfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 10, 2019