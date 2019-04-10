Home

Matz Funeral Home
Grace E. Baske Obituary
Grace E. Baske, nee Bieschke, age 94 of Chicago passed away April 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Harold W. Baske and the late Fred C. Sommers; mother of Fred A. Sommers; grandmother of Jeromiey Sommers; sister of the late Raymond (the late Bernice) Bieschke; aunt of Robert (the late Dale) Bieschke and the late Richard (Gail) Bieschke; great-aunt of many. Friends, please meet Friday, April 12, 2019, at the office of Irving Park Cemetery, 7777 W. Irving Park Rd., Chicago for a 11:30 am graveside service. In lieu of flowers memorials to P.A.W.S. appreciated. For info: (773) 545-5420 or www.matzfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 10, 2019
