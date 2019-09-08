|
|
Grace E. Cantone (nee Sorfleet) of Orland Park, passed away at the age of 101 on September 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Antimo J. 'Dom' Cantone, Former 13th Ward Democratic Committeeman; loving mother of Robert (Kathleen Maida) Cantone; devoted grandmother of Jason (Keri Marie) Cantone and Rebecca (Erin Boyd) Cantone; dear great-grandmother of Zander and Everett Cantone; cherished sister of the late John (the late Eleanor) Sorfleet, the late William (the late Francis) Sorfleet, the late Irene Sorfleet and the late June (the late Robert) Crowley; devoted daughter of the late John & Isabel Sorfleet; fond aunt of many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews. Born May 3, 1918 in Chicago, Grace was a former Sales Clerk, Administrative Assistant for the Chicago Board of Mental Health and former 15th Ward Democratic Committeewoman. Always concerned and caring, she will be missed. Visitation Sunday 2-8 P.M. Funeral Monday 10 A.M. at Lawn Funeral Home 7732 W. 159th St. Orland Park, IL 60462. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Poor Clares, 12210 S. Will Cook Rd. Palos Park, IL 60464, would be appreciated. Funeral Info: 708-429-3200.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019