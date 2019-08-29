Home

Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Woods Church
10731 W. 131st Street
Orland Park, IL
Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Woods Church
10731 W. 131st Street
Orland Park, IL
Grace E. Duggan Obituary
(nee Cloonan) Beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Duggan. Loving mother of Ellen Dybala, Thomas W. (Linda) Duggan, James (Madonna) Duggan, Eileen (Steve) Klinkert, and William (Gayle) Duggan. Dear grandmother of Beth, Claire (Gary), Julie (Russell), James (Stephanie), Jeanine (Thomas), Patrick (Carolyn), Matthew, Sean (Samantha), Elyse (David) and Thomas. Cherished great-grandmother of Megan, James Patrick, Sarah, Sydney, Connor, Logan, Lucas, Alex, Andrew, Christian, and Tommy. Fond sister of the late William and late Raymond Cloonan. Visitation Saturday 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass of the Resurrection 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Woods Church, 10731 W. 131st Street, Orland Park, IL. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery, Romeoville, IL. Arrangements entrusted to Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Homes. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 29, 2019
