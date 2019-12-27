|
Grace E. La Frey (nee Hann) age 86, formerly of Gage Park Area. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Loving mother of Dawn (Dan) Price, Denise (Richard) Vaughn, Robert (Sue), Michael (Mary), Debra (Frank) Barch, Stephen (Lori) and Dovette (Michael) Dolniak. Dear grandmother of 15, great-grandmother of 25. Dear sister of Carol (Dan) Flinn, the late Ruth (the late Jim) Luka and Phyllis (Ron) Johnson. Funeral Monday 11am at RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen. Visitation Sunday 3pm to 8pm. Interment Evergreen Cemetery. Retired owner of La Frey Florist of Chicago, Il. Donations to Multiple Sclerosis Society appreciated 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 27, 2019