Grace E. Lahey (nee Schaefer), age 88, passed away peacefully on May 12, 2020. Cherished wife of V. Wayne for 68 blessed years. Wonderful, fun, loving mother of Donna (Mike) Laudicina, Nancy, the late Mary Anne (Randy Clements), Dan (Lynnette), the late Peggy, Barb (Eric) Castro, Tom (Eileen), Bob (Liz). "G.G." was beloved by seventeen grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, dozens of nieces and nephews. Now joined eternally in joy and laughter with parents, Theodore and Marie, and siblings Mary Lou (Bill) Hill, Ruth ("Smokey") Smogor, Lorraine (Joe) Kelly, Ted (Therese) Schaefer, Dan Schaefer. A fond friend of many, a loyal classmate of St. Augustine H.S. (Chicago), a resident of Franciscan Village (Lemont) and formerly Palos Heights. Memorial donations may be made in Grace's name to her favorite charity: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at (800) 805-5856. Private interment. A Celebration of Life to follow at a later date.


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 24, 2020.
May 20, 2020
To Bob, Liz, and the entire Lahey family, I send my deepest sympathy. Losing a parent is not easy. I pray that you are comforted by Gods love and promise of life with Him in heaven!
Donna Smith
Friend
