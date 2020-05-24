Grace E. Lahey (nee Schaefer), age 88, passed away peacefully on May 12, 2020. Cherished wife of V. Wayne for 68 blessed years. Wonderful, fun, loving mother of Donna (Mike) Laudicina, Nancy, the late Mary Anne (Randy Clements), Dan (Lynnette), the late Peggy, Barb (Eric) Castro, Tom (Eileen), Bob (Liz). "G.G." was beloved by seventeen grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, dozens of nieces and nephews. Now joined eternally in joy and laughter with parents, Theodore and Marie, and siblings Mary Lou (Bill) Hill, Ruth ("Smokey") Smogor, Lorraine (Joe) Kelly, Ted (Therese) Schaefer, Dan Schaefer. A fond friend of many, a loyal classmate of St. Augustine H.S. (Chicago), a resident of Franciscan Village (Lemont) and formerly Palos Heights. Memorial donations may be made in Grace's name to her favorite charity: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at (800) 805-5856. Private interment. A Celebration of Life to follow at a later date.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 24, 2020.