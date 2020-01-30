|
|
Grace L. Constable, 64, of Chicago, passed away January 28, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Vernon and Helen; loving sister of Marilyn (the late Doyel) Farrar, Carl Constable, Bonnie Constable and Gladys (the late Haidar) Zureikat; devoted aunt of Daniel Farrar, Cathy and Elizabeth Constable, Nathan Zureikat (Abeer Shamoon) and Natalie Zureikat; cherished best friend of Carol Lexby. Visitation Saturday, February 1st, 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home, 8025 W. Golf Rd., Niles. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Info., www.colonialfuneral.com or 847-581-0536.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 30, 2020