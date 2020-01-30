Home

POWERED BY

Services
COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME
8025 GOLF ROAD
Niles, IL 60714-1109
(847) 581-0536
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME
8025 GOLF ROAD
Niles, IL 60714-1109
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME
8025 GOLF ROAD
Niles, IL 60714-1109
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Grace Constable
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace L. Constable

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Grace L. Constable Obituary
Grace L. Constable, 64, of Chicago, passed away January 28, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Vernon and Helen; loving sister of Marilyn (the late Doyel) Farrar, Carl Constable, Bonnie Constable and Gladys (the late Haidar) Zureikat; devoted aunt of Daniel Farrar, Cathy and Elizabeth Constable, Nathan Zureikat (Abeer Shamoon) and Natalie Zureikat; cherished best friend of Carol Lexby. Visitation Saturday, February 1st, 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home, 8025 W. Golf Rd., Niles. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Info., www.colonialfuneral.com or 847-581-0536.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Grace's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -