Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Grace L. Segreti, nee Masi. Age 87, of Palos Hills. Passed away peacefully on April 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert E. Loving mother of Robert (the late Karla), Jeffrey (Laura), Thomas (the late Carol), Tina (the late James) Marcello, and Ralph (Richard) Segreti. Proud Nana of 14 and Great-Nana of 14. Survived by three brothers, Frank, Sam, and Joe (Zena) Masi. Services and Entombment private at Queen of Heaven Mausoleum. Arrangements entrusted to Ridge Funeral Directors (Edward A. Tylka, Manager/Director). For further info: 773-586-7900 or www.ridgefh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2020
