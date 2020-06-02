Grace Tepper (nee Goldstein) born on June 22, 1933. The loving wife of Samuel Tepper for 66 years succumbed to Alzheimer's disease on May 31, 2020. Recently of West Palm Beach and Delray Beach, FL and previously of Highland Park and Lincolnshire, IL. She leaves behind son Marc (Carrie) Tepper, the late Robin McCoskey, and David (Lori) Tepper. Grandchildren Samantha (Sean Anderson) Tepper, Daniel Tepper, Sarah McCoskey, Joshua (Samantha) McCoskey, and Isaac Tepper. Great-Grandmother of Aurora McCoskey. Known as Nurse Tepper to thousands of Highland Park District 108 students. Donations in her memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Association (ALZFDN.ORG) or to Morse Life (morselife.org) who provided such excellent care in her final years. She will be laid to rest at the National Cemetery in Florida.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 2, 2020.