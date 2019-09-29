|
|
Grace Larson nee Contorno, of Buffalo Grove, formerly of Morton Grove and Plainfield; beloved wife of the late Milton; dear mother of Kenn (Lynn), Robert (Kathleen), Carol Lazier and Maryellen (David) Allabastro; loving grandmother of Troy (Heather), Russell, Brent (Barbara) and Jack (Adele) Larson, Amy (William) Sambrone and Michael Lazier; cherished great grandmother of Sarah, Evan, Isabella, Brooke, Aubrey and Ryan. Family and friends will meet at St. Martha Church 8523 Georgiana Ave. Morton Grove Saturday Oct. 12th at 10:30 a.m. for 11 a.m. Memorial Mass. Memorials to 8430 W. Bryn Mawr Ave. Ste. 800 Chicago, IL 60631 appreciated. Arrangements by Simkins Funeral Home 847-965-2500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 29, 2019