Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simkins Funeral Home
6251 Dempster Street
Morton Grove, IL 60053
(847) 965-2500
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Martha Church
8523 Georgiana Ave.
Morton Grove, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Grace Larson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace Larson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Grace Larson Obituary
Grace Larson nee Contorno, of Buffalo Grove, formerly of Morton Grove and Plainfield; beloved wife of the late Milton; dear mother of Kenn (Lynn), Robert (Kathleen), Carol Lazier and Maryellen (David) Allabastro; loving grandmother of Troy (Heather), Russell, Brent (Barbara) and Jack (Adele) Larson, Amy (William) Sambrone and Michael Lazier; cherished great grandmother of Sarah, Evan, Isabella, Brooke, Aubrey and Ryan. Family and friends will meet at St. Martha Church 8523 Georgiana Ave. Morton Grove Saturday Oct. 12th at 10:30 a.m. for 11 a.m. Memorial Mass. Memorials to 8430 W. Bryn Mawr Ave. Ste. 800 Chicago, IL 60631 appreciated. Arrangements by Simkins Funeral Home 847-965-2500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Grace's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now