N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
4:00 PM
Village Presbyterian Church
1300 Shermer Road
Northbrook, IL
View Map
1931 - 2019
Grace Lee Obituary
Grace Lee (Schadewald), 88, of Northbrook, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert Harold Lee; loving mother of Elizabeth Lee, Mark Lee (Rachel Lee), Susan Kelly (Thomas Stremlau) and Wendy Gorelick (Joe Gorelick); cherished grandmother of Lauren, Hillary, Lukas, Nathan, Jeremy, Bobby and Rebecca; sister of the late Ruth Mullen (Schadewald). Grace Lee was born on May 19, 1931, in Berlin, Wisconsin, to Alma and Alvin Schadewald. Grace moved to Chicago in 1950, attended Loyola University, and worked in public relations. She served as Supervisor of Northfield Township from 1973-1981. Grace also served as the Executive Director for the Township Officials of Cook County and actively represented township and local government initiatives and concerns at the State level. Her proudest accomplishments included starting a local emergency food pantry and working on the creation of handicapped parking spots and placards in Illinois. Grace will be remembered for her quick wit, her sharp memory, and her tenacity. Memorial service will be held Friday, December 20, 2019 at 4 pm at Village Presbyterian Church, 1300 Shermer Road, Northbrook. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Hospice Foundation https://www.nationalhospicefoundation.org/get-involved/donate OR Covenant Village Benevolent Care Fund https://app.etapestry.com/hosted/CovenantLiving/OnlineDonation.html. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Dec. 8 to Dec. 12, 2019
