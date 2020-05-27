Grace M. Cesario
Grace M. Cesario nee DiSilvestro, 99 years old. Beloved wife of the late Guy Cesario, Sr. Cherished mother of Michael (Sally) Cesario, Guy Jr. (Adelina), Pat Cesario, & the late Robert Cesario & John & Jane Cesario. Dearest mother in law of the late Antoinette Cesario. Devoted grandmother of Guy III (Roxanne), Margaret (Richard) Holler, Thomas (Tracy), Dominic, John, Rocco (Darcy), Michael (Pam), Kimberly (Michael) Surges, John Joseph, Katie (Tony) Horejs & George (Ashley). Proud great grandmother of 17. Dear aunt & great aunt of many nieces & nephews. Fond sister of the late Louis & Caroline DiSilvestro, Anthony DiSilvestro, & Thomas & Rose DiSilvestro. Visitation Thursday from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St. in Oak Lawn. Funeral Mass & Interment private. Past member of St. Joseph Council 1642, Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Albert the Great Church, 5555 W. State Road, Burbank, Il 60459 would be greatly appreciated. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Visitation
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
Funeral services provided by
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
