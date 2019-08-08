Home

Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
(847) 966-7302
Grace Hyland
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
8:15 AM
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
Service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Mary of the Woods Church
Grace M. Hyland nee Rodgers, age 88.  Beloved wife of Richard; loving mother of Rick Hyland, Sharon (Tom) Klett and Diane Lammy; cherished grandmother to Tom, Lauren, Sean and Ryan; dearest sister to Nora (the late Tony) Forchioni, Bridget (the late Eddy) Kapuscinski, John (Jean) Rodgers, Peter (the late Maryann) Rodgers, Philip (the late Bobbi) Rodgers, Mary (the late Bo) O'Brien, Mildred (Vince) Zingarelli, Annie (the late Jim) Getz and the late James Rodgers, Charles (the late Irene) Rodgers, Catherine Neumann and Emmett (Saralee) Rodgers-Schmidt; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews.  Visitation Friday August 9, 2019 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave. Niles, IL. Funeral Saturday 8:15 AM to St. Mary of the Woods Church for 9:00 AM Mass.  Interment All Saints Cemetery.  For more info call 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 8, 2019
