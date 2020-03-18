|
Grace M. Lusk (nee Shea), Age 84, Born into Eternal Life on March 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard J. Lusk, Sr. Loving mother of Richard Jr. (Belinda), Mary Ann, Thomas (Nancy), John (Darcy), William (Kelli), Lawrence (Geraldine), Michael (Cindy) Lusk and Margaret (Jorge) Alvarez. Proud grandmother of Jenny, Grace, Maria, Tom (Hannah), Elizabeth (Fiancée Tim), Lisa, Laura, Veronica, Patrick, Caroline, and Maggie Lusk, Charlie and Jack Alvarez. Beloved daughter of the late Richard T. (Grace Pieper) Shea and Gertrude Shea. Grace was also dearly loved by her brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, and countless friends. Alumna of St. Bride Grammar School, Loretto H.S., and Mundelein College. Former Teacher with Chicago Board of Education, and longtime active member of St. Cajetan Church in Chicago and St. Raphel's Parish in Englewood, FL. Dedicated volunteer for Illinois Right to Life, Pregnancy Solutions and hospice care in Florida. Grace was a faith-filled woman who dedicated her life to her family and shared her love and faith with all whose lives she touched. A family funeral mass and interment were private. A Celebration of Life at St. Cajetan Church will be scheduled at a later date. Memorials to VHL Alliance, 1208 VFW Parkway, Suite 303, Boston, MA 02132-4344 or online at www.vhl.org/donate are most appreciated. Funeral Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors 708-636-5500 or heeneyfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 18, 2020