Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
8:45 AM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Linus Church
Grace M. Pender Obituary
Grace M. Pender nee McAuliff. Beloved wife of the late Gordon Pender. Loving mother of Pamela (Roberto) Diaz, Gregory (Carmel) Pender & the late John Gordon Pender. Cherished grandmother of Jillian (Ryan) Pender Harla. Proud great grandmother of Trinity Grace. Dear sister of Gilbert (the late Peggy) McAuliff, Gary McAuliff, & the late George (Buddy) McAuliff, Gertrude & John Mack, Glenn (Lynn) McAuliff, Gloria & Paul Milane & Gregory & Jenny McAuliff. Fond aunt of many nieces & nephews. Funeral Friday 8:45 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to St. Linus Church for Mass at 9:30 am. Interment private. Visitation Thursday from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm. Grace was a longtime parishioner of St. Linus Church, taught CCD and was a Eucharistic Minister. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 14, 2019
