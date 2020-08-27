Grace M. Zagar, nee LaRocca, age 101, of Woodridge. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Loving mother of Dianne Bruining and Joanne Magoc. Devoted grandmother of Scott (Catherine) Bruining and of JoEllyn (Michael) DePasquale. Great-grandmother of Anna and Alex Bruining, Giovanni and Giacomo DePasquale. Dear sister of the late Lucas (late Jean) and the late Carmen (Mary). Also survived by her sister-in-law Mary Lundell and many nieces and nephews. Grace worked for many years at Sherwin-Williams and Wilton Enterprises. Visitation 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. Monday Aug. 31st at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 301 75th St., Downers Grove, proceeding to St. Scholastica Church for Mass at 10 a.m. Entombment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your favorite charity
. Funeral info 630-964-6500