Grace McKinlay, 98, of Indian Head Park. Beloved wife of the late Bryce. Loving sister of Alice (late Henry) Buege, Annie (late Robert) Buer, Peter (late June) Hoeksema, Janet (late Edward) Poel and the late Henry (late Mildred) Hoeksema. Devoted aunt of many. Visitation 10:30am until Funeral Service 11am Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 at Christ Church of Oak Brook. Private interment Mt. Auburn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Moody Bible Institute appreciated. Grace was an Executive Secretary and model for Sears Roebuck & Co. for many years, a church secretary for many years and a missionary. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home at 708/352-6500 or www.hjfunerals.com
