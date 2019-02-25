Grace M. Merritt, 90, of Lake Summerset, IL and formerly of Palatine, IL died at 3:15 a.m., Wednesday, February 20, 2019 in Swedish American Hospital.Born March 16, 1928 in Milwaukee, WI, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William and Florence (Kurtz) Herbst. Graduated from University of Wisconsin at Madison, Class of 1949. Married William E. Merritt in Milwaukee, WI on June 4, 1955. She was a Registered Dietitian and worked in the health care industry, retiring in 1990. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Durand, IL and was active in the church choir and book club. She was active in the duplicate bridge card club at Lake Summerset and enjoyed swimming, figure skating and gardening.Survivors include husband William Merritt; sons David Merritt, Thomas (Elizabeth) Merritt and Stephen (Meryl) Merritt and grandchildren Mark, Daniel (Lilly), Stephen, Luke and Michelle. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Norman Herbst.Funeral ceremonies will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, March 2, 2019 in Trinity Lutheran Church, 15585 Durand Road, Durand, IL with Sharon Beksel officiating. McCorkle Funeral Home-Durand Chapel, 101 W. Main Street, Durand, IL is assisting the family. Final resting place will be in South Rock Run Lutheran Cemetery, Durand, IL. A visitation will be held at the church from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, March 1.To share a memory or send an on line condolence, visit www.mccorklefuneralhome.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary