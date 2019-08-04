Home

Our Lady of Perpetual Help
1775 Grove St
Glenview, IL 60025
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help church
Glenview, IL
Born July 21, 1924, passed away December 20, 2013 at age 89. Dearly beloved wife of the late Carl Thunboe, Sr. for 64 years; loving mother of Carl, Jr. (Susan), Sheila and Christine; dear grandmother of Megan Bennett (Brian) and D.J.; great grandmother of Evelyn and Lillian; Auntie Grace to many nieces and nephews.

An Algonquin resident since 1990, previously of Des Plaines, Park Ridge and Chicago, Grace's quick wit, beautiful smile, ready laughter and baking skills are dearly missed.

A Memorial Mass celebrating Grace's life will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help church in Glenview IL, on Saturday, August 10th at 10 am, with a luncheon following at Hackney's on Lake in Glenview. All are welcome.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Sr. Paulanne's Needy Family Fund are encouraged, online, or c/o OLPH Church, 1775 Grove St., Glenview IL 60025.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Aug. 4 to Aug. 8, 2019
