Grace Schlesinger-Palutsis, age 99, passed away on August 6, 2019. Grace was born on March 28, 1920 to the late Anna and Joseph Schlesinger. Loving sister to the late Paul. Beloved aunt to Jeffrey (Leslie), Michael (Kathryn), JoAnn, Phil (Nora), Katy, and the late Mary. Cherished great aunt to Kiely and Neil, Blake, Adam, Bennet, Kristianna, and Collin, Justin and Sarah, Paul, Nora, and Cole.
Grace was a parishioner of St Odilo Catholic Church in Berwyn.
Memorial services will be held Friday, September 27th 2019 at 9:30 AM at St. Odilo Catholic Church, 2244 East Ave. Berwyn, Illinois 60402.
Arrangements entrusted to Chicagoland Cremation Options.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 1, 2019