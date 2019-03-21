|
Grace Kimura, age 93, of La Grange Park, IL passed away after a short illness. Beloved wife of Dr. Eugene Tatsuru Kimura, dear mother of Kathryn (Timothy) Mlsna of Oak Brook, IL, Eugenie (Dr. Eugene) Chiu of Burr Ridge, IL and Dr. Alan Kimura of Denver, CO.; loving grandmother and great-grandmother. A memorial service and reception will be held on March 24, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Plymouth Place, 315 N. LaGrange Rd., LaGrange Park, IL, 60526. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to the Japanese American Service Committee, 4427 N. Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60640, would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 21, 2019