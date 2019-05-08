Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home - Highland Park
1787 Deerfield Road
Highland Park, IL 60035
(847) 831-4260
Resources
More Obituaries for Grace Whisler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace Whisler

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Grace Whisler Obituary
Grace L. Whisler (nee Lange), 100, formerly of Deerfield, passed away peacefully May 7, 2019. She was born December 26, 2018 to Claude and Elsie Lange. Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 72 years, Charles, her son Gary (Sandy Blandford) and her daughter Gail (Roger Lee) O'Donnell; loving mother of William C. Whisler and Chuck (Karen) Whisler; grandmother of William Whisler, Matthew (Gina) Whisler, Colin (Rachel) O'Donnell, Anne O'Donnell (Ben Schmidt), Patrick, Whisler, Colleen (Mark) Braternitz, Kenny, Luke, and Jack Whisler; great-grandmother of Skylar, Willow, Laynie, & Lilah Whisler; Francesca & Nicholas O'Donnell; Henry Schmidt. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 4:00 pm at Christ United Methodist Church of Deerfield, 600 Deerfield Rd, Deerfield, IL 60015. Donations can be made in her honor to Christ United Methodist Church of Deerfield. For info or directions please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspaldingfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home - Highland Park
Download Now