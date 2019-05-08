|
|
Grace L. Whisler (nee Lange), 100, formerly of Deerfield, passed away peacefully May 7, 2019. She was born December 26, 2018 to Claude and Elsie Lange. Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 72 years, Charles, her son Gary (Sandy Blandford) and her daughter Gail (Roger Lee) O'Donnell; loving mother of William C. Whisler and Chuck (Karen) Whisler; grandmother of William Whisler, Matthew (Gina) Whisler, Colin (Rachel) O'Donnell, Anne O'Donnell (Ben Schmidt), Patrick, Whisler, Colleen (Mark) Braternitz, Kenny, Luke, and Jack Whisler; great-grandmother of Skylar, Willow, Laynie, & Lilah Whisler; Francesca & Nicholas O'Donnell; Henry Schmidt. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 4:00 pm at Christ United Methodist Church of Deerfield, 600 Deerfield Rd, Deerfield, IL 60015. Donations can be made in her honor to Christ United Methodist Church of Deerfield. For info or directions please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspaldingfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 8, 2019