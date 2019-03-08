Home

Petkus Lemont Funeral Home
More Obituaries for Grace Zuraitis
Grace Zuraitis

Grace Zuraitis Obituary
Grace Zuraitis, nee Accettura. March 6, 2019. Age 73. Devoted wife of the late George J. Zuraitis. Loving mother of Genevieve Berger. Cherished grandmother of Grace and Jason Berger. Beloved sister of Nancy(late Gary) McDonald and Susan Murphy. Fond aunt of Jack, Matt, Cara, Jerome, Danny, and Jackie. Funeral services Monday 11:00 A.M. at the Petkus Lemont Funeral Home, 12401 S. Archer Ave.,(at Derby Rd.), Lemont. Rev. Joe Mol, officiating. Committal services are private. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Offerings may be made to the and will be deeply appreciated. Visitation Sunday 3:00 to 8:00 P.M. 800-994-7600 or www.petkusfuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 8, 2019
