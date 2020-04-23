Home

Gracia P. Battistoni, age 87, of LaGrange Park; beloved wife of the late Julio A. "Jack" Battistoni; loving mother of Richard (Grace), Lisa (Fritz) Winans, & Marco (Aileen); proud grandmother of Ryan, Laura, Britta, Matthew, Micaela, Hannah, Alex, & the late John; dear great-grandmother of Ava, Lyla, & Emma; dear sister of Andrea. Interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. Memorial donations in Gracia's name to the John Dunbar Battistoni Memorial Fund c/o Nazareth Academy are appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. Info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020
