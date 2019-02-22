Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Graciela Garcia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Graciela Garcia

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Graciela Garcia Obituary
Graciela Garcia, beloved wife of Antonio for 71 years. Loving mother of Eumelia "Maggie" (Efrain) Vega, Antonio (Elizabeth), Maria De Los Angeles and Ric (the late Martha Gail) Garcia; devoted daughter of the late Rogelio and Francisca Fontela; dear grandmother of 12 and great-grandmother of eight; sister of the late Mercedes, Rogelio and Ricardo. Visitation Sunday 3 - 8 p.m. at HURSEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, SW corner of Mannheim & Roosevelt Roads, Hillside/Westchester. Prayers Monday 10:00 a.m. from funeral home to St. Simeon Church, Bellwood. Mass 11:00 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Funeral Info: 800-562-0082 or www.hursen.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.