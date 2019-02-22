|
Graciela Garcia, beloved wife of Antonio for 71 years. Loving mother of Eumelia "Maggie" (Efrain) Vega, Antonio (Elizabeth), Maria De Los Angeles and Ric (the late Martha Gail) Garcia; devoted daughter of the late Rogelio and Francisca Fontela; dear grandmother of 12 and great-grandmother of eight; sister of the late Mercedes, Rogelio and Ricardo. Visitation Sunday 3 - 8 p.m. at HURSEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, SW corner of Mannheim & Roosevelt Roads, Hillside/Westchester. Prayers Monday 10:00 a.m. from funeral home to St. Simeon Church, Bellwood. Mass 11:00 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Funeral Info: 800-562-0082 or www.hursen.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 22, 2019