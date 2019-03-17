Home

Graciliano Riveron Obituary
Graciliano Riveron, age 88, formerly of Chicago, passed away March 14, 2019 in Maryland. Husband of the late Natalie; Father of Andrew and Helen Riveron, and Maria R. Stoneroad; Grandfather of Alexander Stoneroad and Grace Riveron Kellerman. Visitation March 22, 2019 at Muzyka & Son Funeral Home, 5776 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Funeral Service March 23, 2019 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home with procession to Elmwood Cemetery for interment. In lieu of flowers, donations to Parents and Friends of Ludeman Center PFLC, P.O. Box 754, Park Forest, IL 60466, ludemanpflc.org. For more info, please call (773) 545-3800 or visit www.MuzykaFuneralHome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 17, 2019
