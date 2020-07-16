"He was a man with the heart of a boy."



He asked us to include that. He also liked to say, "I'm in my 90th year."



Alan and his brother Gordon III were raised in Glencoe by their paternal grandparents, Gordon Sr and his caring and nurturing wife Edith, with assistance from the fine and loving Harriet Beasley.



Alan loved the proximity to the lake and spent many days there. A child of the Depression, he felt extremely grateful to have a home and food.



At age 17, at New Trier High School, he met and fell in love with Joan Rumsfeld. As a bonus, he gained her parents George and Jeannette and her brother Don in his life.



Almost immediately upon his return from 2 years of service in the Army during the Korean War Joan and Alan married at her parents' home.



Alan received a Bronze Star for his service, of which he humbly said he felt his C.O. had embellished his valor. Knowing Alan, we don't think so.



He continued some coursework at Northwestern, but immediately following his war experience college didn't feel practical, so he went into the residential real estate business in Winnetka, learning from George, his gracious and good-humored father-in-law.



Joan and Alan, later with the help of Echo the wonder dog, went on to raise their 5 children in a style typical of the 1960s and '70s. Alan worked hard to be a good provider while Joan juggled their 5 children, born only 7 years apart.



Their home on Spruce St had an apple tree and rhubarb plants, many kind neighbors, and for awhile some gorgeous Elm trees.



Alan's summertime joy was boating and water skiing on the sometimes numbingly cold water of Lake Michigan.



He towed in many a stranded sailboat. Alan also enjoyed the many people he met through his work, his Winnetka Congregational Church community, and his many friends in Rotary. In 2004 Alan was honored by the National Association of Realtors as Realtor Emeritus for 50 years of service. He also received numerous awards and distinctions for excellence. He was known for his knowledge, experience, integrity, and low-key demeanor.



As Joan had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in her 40's, they decided they should travel while they could. They enjoyed train trips in Canada and Switzerland, the natural beauty of Captiva, FL and trips to other lovely beaches. Later, when Joan's walking was less sure, they took cruises so she could walk and hold the handrails of the ships as needed. Many people in Winnetka recall seeing Alan walking slowly with Joan and them holding hands. Joan's added diagnosis of Alzheimer's led Alan to formally retire from real estate at age 75 to focus completely on caring for Joan. Because of his care and the ability to remain in their townhouse she enjoyed the familiar surroundings of her hometown for another decade. Then, on a Palm Sunday, his beloved Joan suffered a major stroke. Her final year was spent at McGaw Care Center in Evanston, with Alan visiting daily, including days on which his back pain was so severe that their high school classmate and family friend Joanne Leaton Keller would drive him and push him in a wheelchair to Joan's bedside.



Following Joan's passing, Alan, always a man of simple needs, embraced his minimalist tendency and began what we called his grief purge. The Congregational and Christ Church rummage sales and the Thrift Shop benefited greatly.



During this time of grief some special people buoyed Alan's spirits: His relatives Don and Joyce and their children Valerie, Marcy and Nick, his cousin Gene, church rummage sale work buddy Ray Gillette and his wife Susan, aforementioned high school classmate, colleague and companion Joanne, librarian extraordinaire Betsy Griebenow, Ray and Sandy Koch, Elaine Clemens, Dr Robert Mardirossian, Mitra and Jeff at Cafe Aroma, fellow church friends and Rotarians, and numerous others. We thank you all!



Then at church one Sunday Alan met Mrs Madge Ginn, and they began a relationship that resulted in some nice trips and a commitment ceremony in October of 2019. Madge's wonderful family graciously welcomed Alan to gatherings and he enjoyed and took pride in his ability to do what he called KP duty. Alan and Madge naturally became Covid-companions, in a time he frequently said felt like science-fiction. After a life of relatively good health, Alan's health took a sudden turn this past March when the impressive EMTs of Northfield Fire & Rescue were called to help him. They resuscitated his challenged heart and lungs and got him to a hospital ER/ ICU. With the exceptional care and guidance of Dr David Donnersberger, Alan was able to live many more fulfilling months, and to consciously choose to stop further hospital visits, in favor of time with Madge, family and friends. In a triumph of the human spirit, while battling heart, esophageal and weakness issues, he kept his sense of humor and a concern for those around him. He often said, "Lotsa fun." He was lotsa fun.



About 4 hours before entering hospice and 12 hours before passing peacefully on, Alan was enjoying a chocolate shake at Homer's with his son Scott.



Among those on earth carrying cherished memories of Alan are: his five children with Joan, Bruce (Suzanne), Don, Julie (Doug Schabert), Cindy (Gregg Lueder), and Scott (Brenda), grandchildren Willow, Nicole and Dominic, Chris, Sean, Mary, Kirsten, Lizzie, Sarah, Steven and Thomas, 5 great grandchildren, devoted in-laws Don and Joyce Rumsfeld, Valerie (Paul), Marcy (Santiago), and Nick (Anne), cousins Ken, Jim and Gene Ramsay, and of course Mrs Madge Ginn and her children with her deceased husband Frank, Peter (Lisa Gilbert), Tony (Mary Bush), Sarah (Greg Harris), and grandchildren Georgia, Huck, Will and Hadley, along with numerous valuable friends, colleagues, and neighbors.



Alan's family hopes to hold a celebration of life service when Covid constraints allow. His ashes will be interred with Joan's at The Winnetka Congregational Churchyard.



One of Alan's favorite scriptures has always been "Do Justice, love mercy, and walk humbly with thy God." Micah 6:8



In lieu of flowers or donations please protect the environment, cherish Lake Michigan, and enjoy the Botanic Garden.





