Graham Neil Heikes, 83, died at home with family present in Glen Ellyn, Illinois, on September 22, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Judith (née Cogan) Heikes. He was the proud father of children: Megan, Brennan (Rebecca), Kristin and Kathleen (John) and 13 grandchildren.



Graham attended St. Jerome and St. Nicholas grade schools, Loyola Academy, College of The Holy Cross, Loyola University, and received his JD from Loyola University's School of Law in 1962. He practiced civil trial law for 40 years, mainly with Jardine, Logan and O'Brien in St. Paul, Minnesota.



Graham was deeply interested in philosophy, history, politics and books. He took great pride in his extensive library. He believed strongly in his civic duty to stay informed, writing frequently to government representatives and voting his convictions.



Graham was a gregarious extrovert, a loyal and generous friend, a true character in the eyes of many. He loved poetry, cooking, old trains, sailing and quiet places.



Visitation: Tuesday, September 29, 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. At Steurele Funeral Home, 350 S. Ardmore, Villa Park, followed by Mass at St. Alexander's Church, 300 S. Cornell, Villa Park, with burial at Forest Hills Cemetery, Riford Lane and St. Charles Road, Glen Ellyn.





