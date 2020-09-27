1/
Graham Neil Heikes
Graham Neil Heikes, 83, died at home with family present in Glen Ellyn, Illinois, on September 22, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Judith (née Cogan) Heikes. He was the proud father of children: Megan, Brennan (Rebecca), Kristin and Kathleen (John) and 13 grandchildren.

Graham attended St. Jerome and St. Nicholas grade schools, Loyola Academy, College of The Holy Cross, Loyola University, and received his JD from Loyola University's School of Law in 1962. He practiced civil trial law for 40 years, mainly with Jardine, Logan and O'Brien in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Graham was deeply interested in philosophy, history, politics and books. He took great pride in his extensive library. He believed strongly in his civic duty to stay informed, writing frequently to government representatives and voting his convictions.

Graham was a gregarious extrovert, a loyal and generous friend, a true character in the eyes of many. He loved poetry, cooking, old trains, sailing and quiet places.

Visitation: Tuesday, September 29, 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. At Steurele Funeral Home, 350 S. Ardmore, Villa Park, followed by Mass at St. Alexander's Church, 300 S. Cornell, Villa Park, with burial at Forest Hills Cemetery, Riford Lane and St. Charles Road, Glen Ellyn.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
09:30 - 11:30 AM
Steuerle Funeral Home - Villa Park
SEP
29
Funeral Mass
12:15 PM
St. Alexander Church
Funeral services provided by
Steuerle Funeral Home - Villa Park
350 South Ardmore Avenue
Villa Park, IL 60181
(630) 832-4161
Memories & Condolences

September 26, 2020
Graham and I were classmates at Loyola Academy, I always enjoyed his friendship at school and later at some of the early get togethers with other classmates. Graham's pain and anguish is over, I will include him and his family in my prayers.
Owen Shive
Classmate
September 24, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Peace to the heikes family.
JOE PALEN
September 24, 2020
Condolences to the Heikes family on the passing of your father - he raised great kids and that is certainly a testament to what a fine man he was. God speed to you all.
Todd Guerrero
Friend
September 24, 2020
I have yet to meet anyone else like Graham Heikes. His love for good food, drink and discussion/debate is still unrivaled. I will always cherish gathering together as a family on holidays to enjoy an outstanding meal, great wine and lively music. Graham was always reliable for a good ribbing and I was always happy to return the favor. That belly laugh made it worth it. I will miss him terribly and am relieved that he is no longer in pain.
Siobhan Arnott
Family
September 24, 2020
So sorry to hear of Graham’s passing. Prayers for Judy and his family
Jan and Wayne Cogan
Family
September 24, 2020
We loved having Graham in our extended family. He was gracious to us when we visited and I loved singing show tunes with him. Love to Judi
Donna Fletcher
Family
September 23, 2020
Graham loved food and good debate. He offered both freely. You always had a seat at the Heikes table. I remember the papers - Chicago newspapers, WSJ, Barron’s, letters, notes with phone numbers or words in the margins, circled multiple times to make them stand out. When I first met Graham, he reminded me of a bear waking up from hibernation. A little growly. But when you could get him to laugh, his eyes would light up. Your food, hospitality and laugh will be missed, Graham.
Kristin and Joe Scott
Friend
September 23, 2020
Graham was always very welcoming when we'd come to visit. There was always a big piece of meat either on the grill or in the oven when we'd come for Christmas. - Thank you Graham for your generosity and we loved the schooner trip. You will be missed, Captain. -Meg and Kim.
Meghan Everhart
Family
September 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Steuerle Funeral Home, Ltd.
