Grant E. Moy, 88, passed away peacefully and surrounded by his loving family on June 14, 2020. Beloved husband of 65 years to Celvia K. Moy; loving father of Barton Moy (Joanie), Diane Moy Quon (David), Alice Moy Fong (Craig); proud grandfather of Christopher, Sarah, Rachel, Kasey, Joseph, Anne, Sela, and Matthew. A private family memorial will be held at the Lake Forest Cemetery where he will be laid to rest next to his grandson, Christopher.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Grant's name to the Cornerstone Community Church (cornerstonechurchchicago.org) or the Christopher Quon Foundation (christopherquonfoundation.org).


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 18, 2020.
