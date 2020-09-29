Grazia Carrara 90 of Mt. Prospect. At Peace with Christ, Sunday, September 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Vito. Loving mother of Rosa (Daniel) Chovan, Maria (the late Donald) Inzerillo and Michelina (Matthew) Aldakka. Fond grandmother of Grace (Roan), Joseph (Amy), Daniella, Roberta (Antonio), Christina, Nicole (Adam), Vito, Sarrah (Elias), Sami Micheal, Deanna , Sabrina. Great grandmother of many. Dear sister of Felice, Benedetto and Vincenza. Fond aunt and great aunt. Visitation Wednesday from 3:00 to 7:00 P.M. at Cumberland Chapels (FRIEL FUNERAL DIRECTORS) 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Funeral Services Begin: Thursday 9:00 A.M. at the Funeral Home and will proceed to St. Eugene Church, Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M., Entombment All Saints Mausoleum. Due to current health guidelines, we are limited to 50 attendees at a time. We kindly ask that you quickly exit the funeral home after paying your respects to the family so that all visitors have the opportunity to enter. Please wear a face mask and use proper social distancing. Until further notice, the coffee room is closed. www.cumberlandchapels.com
