Grazia Carrara
Grazia Carrara 90 of Mt. Prospect. At Peace with Christ, Sunday, September 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Vito. Loving mother of Rosa (Daniel) Chovan, Maria (the late Donald) Inzerillo and Michelina (Matthew) Aldakka. Fond grandmother of Grace (Roan), Joseph (Amy), Daniella, Roberta (Antonio), Christina, Nicole (Adam), Vito, Sarrah (Elias), Sami Micheal, Deanna , Sabrina. Great grandmother of many. Dear sister of Felice, Benedetto and Vincenza. Fond aunt and great aunt. Visitation Wednesday from 3:00 to 7:00 P.M. at Cumberland Chapels (FRIEL FUNERAL DIRECTORS) 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Funeral Services Begin: Thursday 9:00 A.M. at the Funeral Home and will proceed to St. Eugene Church, Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M., Entombment All Saints Mausoleum. Due to current health guidelines, we are limited to 50 attendees at a time. We kindly ask that you quickly exit the funeral home after paying your respects to the family so that all visitors have the opportunity to enter. Please wear a face mask and use proper social distancing. Until further notice, the coffee room is closed. www.cumberlandchapels.com or 708/456-8300



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
OCT
1
Funeral service
09:00 AM
Cumberland Chapels
OCT
1
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Eugene Church
Funeral services provided by
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
September 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cumberland Chapels
