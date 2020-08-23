1/
Greg Kogut
1949 - 2020
Greg Kogut of Palos Park died suddenly from complications of vascular dementia on 8/16/2020. He was born July 9,1949. Son of the late Ted and Adele Kogut, Husband to Mickey Kogut for 37 years, and loving father to Morgan Kogut and Ashton Crothers (Charlie & Charlie Jr.). Brother to Claudia, Brian, Kevin (Bernie), Ken (Jane), Carl (Tracy) and uncle of many nieces and nephews. Greg led a great life, nothing ever stopped him from doing the things he loved. He was a good friend to many. A celebration of his life will be held at a future date.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 23, 2020.
August 22, 2020
Greg was one of my closest friends, we fished, boated, travelled, and for many years our families vacationed together with many of our friends. His friendship & humor will be missed by many. My condolences to his wonderful family.
Glenn Kasprzyk
Friend
August 22, 2020
Jerry and Barb Siroky
Friend
