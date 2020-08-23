Greg Kogut of Palos Park died suddenly from complications of vascular dementia on 8/16/2020. He was born July 9,1949. Son of the late Ted and Adele Kogut, Husband to Mickey Kogut for 37 years, and loving father to Morgan Kogut and Ashton Crothers (Charlie & Charlie Jr.). Brother to Claudia, Brian, Kevin (Bernie), Ken (Jane), Carl (Tracy) and uncle of many nieces and nephews. Greg led a great life, nothing ever stopped him from doing the things he loved. He was a good friend to many. A celebration of his life will be held at a future date.





